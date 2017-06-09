When you imagine retirement, you might picture a spot by the beach or the pool to escape the chilly winters. The reality is that the vast majority of retirees are homebodies, not snowbirds.

More than 80 percent of people age 55 and older in 17 major real estate markets who moved during the past seven years remained in the same county or state, according to an analysis by the CoStar Group, a real estate information company.

"Most people retire in the same metropolitan area. You don't see the migration of snowbirds you would expect to see to the Sun Belt," said Hans Nordby, a CoStar economist who conducted the analysis.