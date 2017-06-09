For example, the number of residents age 55 and older who make more than $75,000 annually increased by 83 percent in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, between 2010 and 2017. South Carolina doesn't tax Social Security retirement benefits and has a $15,000 deduction for other retirement income.
Nordby is quick to point out that smaller cities, like Myrtle Beach, benefit from strong growth in percentage terms because they are expanding from a small base.
From 2010 to 2017, Myrtle Beach's population of people 55 and older with more than $75,000 in annual income increased by roughly 8,600. Los Angeles' pool of wealthy seniors grew by 152,000, more than 17 times that of Myrtle Beach's growth, during the same period.
"Retirees don't want to leave home for a coastal community where they are not connected to anyone," said Paul Irving, chairman of the Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging, who has developed the institute's Best Cities for Successful Aging list.
Newer retirees value life-long learning and job opportunities more than great weather, according to Irving.
"For more people, it's about staying engaged, staying relevant and doing impactful work for as long as they can," he said.