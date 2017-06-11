A single winner reported in California for $447.8 million Powerball jackpot, bought at liquor and deli store

A single winning ticket for a whopping $447.8 million Powerball lottery jackpot was sold by the Marietta Liquor and Deli store in Sun City, California, the California Lottery said on late Saturday.

"There was one winner sold by the California Lottery for the last drawing's $447,800,000 grand prize," according to a statement.

"There was one Powerball jackpot winner Saturday and 2,750,331 additional players won prizes totaling more than $21.1 million. The estimated jackpot will be reset to $40 million."

The winning numbers were: 20, 26, 32, 28, 58, Powerball: 3, according to the statement.

The Associated Press said the jackpot was the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history, but that no one had yet to come forward to claim the prize. A Powerball official said in a statement that based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years, the cash prize would be $279.1 million.

The odds of winning Saturday's drawing were only one in 292.2 million. Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Earlier estimates had the jackpot at an estimated $435 million, after Wednesday's drawing failed to yield a winner for the top prize as no one had matched all the numbers since April 1. Lottery site USAMega.com estimated the federal tax withholding on the figure if the $273.1 million lump sum was taken would be nearly $68.28 million, and state taxes could cost another $24.1 million (with New York the worst offender).

—The AP contributed to this story.