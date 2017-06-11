Bitcoin bulls runs wild as cryptocurrency surges above $3000

These are the unexpected winners of the cryptocurrency craze Friday, 9 Jun 2017 | 5:55 PM ET | 01:40

Bitcoin traded above $3,000 for the first time on Sunday, continuing this year's massive surge and helped by increased demand from Asia-based investors.

After trading in a range for the last week, bitcoin climbed to an all-time high Sunday of $3,012.05, according to CoinDesk.

On Chinese exchanges such as BTCC, the currency traded about $40 to $60 above that price. Last week, several major Chinese bitcoin exchanges allowed customers to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, after halting withdrawals in early February amid scrutiny from the People's Bank of China.