Qatar finance minister: 'If we lose a dollar, they will lose a dollar'

Doha won't be the sole loser in an ongoing spat between the oil-rich monarchy and seven Middle Eastern governments, warned Qatari Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi as he stressed his country's resilience to any potential economic shocks.

"A lot of people think we're the only ones to lose in this... if we're going to lose a dollar, they will lose a dollar also," he said in reference to Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

Speaking to CNBC in an exclusive interview, the minister called the political rift "very unfortunate" as it inconvenienced human lives. "Families are being disrupted around these countries."

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the U.A.E. and Egypt are among the leading Arab governments who cut ties with Doha last week, accusing the oil-rich monarchy of supporting terrorism, as President Donald Trump urges Muslim leaders to take a stronger stance against extremists. The four Arab states have said they would close air and sea transport links with Doha, with Riyadh recently closing its land border.

Qatar is dependent on Gulf neighbors for food imports to feed its 2.5 million strong population — the bulk of which are expatriates — and reports have emerged of panic buying at supermarkets amid fears of a food shortage during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

However, Al Emadi was quick to dismiss those concerns.

Previously, Doha imported food and other goods from places as far as Brazil and Australia so the government will continue that, he said. Whether its Turkey, the Far East or Europe, Doha will ensure that it has enough partners to get things done, he continued.

"We are going to make sure that we are even more diversified than we were before."