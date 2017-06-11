This week: Get ready for the Fed to raise interest rates

First, the Fed's benchmark rate determines what happens with virtually all variable-rate credit products. So if you've got an adjustable-rate mortgage, a home equity line of credit or credit cards in general, expect to pay a few dollars more. The prime rate generally gets reset almost immediately after the Fed's decision comes down, so you'll feel the impact soon.

Second, while the market feels like it knows what the Fed will do, it's almost as important learning why they did it. So investors will want to peruse the post-meeting statement closely for clues about what's ahead. With the economy wobbling of late and the market steaming, a lot is riding on what happens.

Third, we'll get another look at where the Fed sees growth heading and where rates will be over the longer term, through the summary of economic projections. This is always an attention-getter for the market.