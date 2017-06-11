Last year, Silicon Valley was united in its opposition to President Donald Trump. Then it fell into a collective depression when the New York businessman got elected to the White House.

As investors and tech executives mull what to do next, venture capitalist Josh Harder has opted for a new career path: He's running for Congress.

Harder, who spent the past three years at prominent tech investment firm Bessemer Venture Partners, recently moved back to his hometown of Turlock, California, 100 miles southeast of San Francisco, in California's Central Valley.

The 30-year-old Democrat and political rookie is building an army of volunteers and looking to tap his tech contacts for money as he aims to unseat Republican Congressman Jeff Denham in the state's 10th district next year.

"People in my generation, if they don't raise their hand and step forward — and are spending their time writing Facebook creeds instead of trying to affect change — then we deserve what we get," Harder, who went to high school in the district's biggest city Modesto, said in an interview with CNBC. "I'm frustrated and tired of standing on the sidelines."

In Denham's district, which is lined with almond fields and battered by 8 percent unemployment (higher in some parts), the Democratic Party is preparing to go hard after the incumbent, targeting his seat as one of the most likely to flip in 2018.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won the majority of votes there in the 2016 presidential election, and Denham, who was first elected to Congress in 2010, held on by less than 5 points.