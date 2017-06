Moving forward, the two-day Federal Open Market Committe (FOMC) meeting is likely to be closely watched as investors await the Federal Reserve's decision on an interest rate hike. The decision is due Wednesday U.S. time.

In energy news, oil prices inched higher on news of declines in U.S. inventories. Brent crude futures rose 0.3 percent to settle at $48.29 a barrel and U.S. crude added 0.6 percent to settle at $46.08.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of rival currencies, traded at 97.138 compared to levels above the 97.2 handle seen in previous sessions. Dollar/yen was also weaker, sinking below the 110 handle to trade at 109.84 at 6:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Pound sterling tumbled on the back of political uncertainty to trade at $1.2666 compared to levels around the $1.27 handle seen following the U.K. election. Against the euro, the pound traded at $1.1307 — its lowest level since November last year.

Economic data due today includes the NAB's May business confidence survey results in Australia at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN and China foreign direct investment numbers for May at 3:00 p.m.