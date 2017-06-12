Cramer Remix: This is the stock to own for the summer 7 Hours Ago | 01:10

While Jim Cramer knows investors do not care about his political views, as a possibly hotter-than-ever summer approaches, one stock could be heating up with it: Pool Corporation.

"Unusually extreme weather has consequences for the stock market," the "Mad Money" host said. "When we get an especially cold winter, we use more energy heating our homes and the natural gas stocks rally. When we have a particularly mild winter, people buy less cold weather apparel and companies like VF Corp, which makes North Face, tend to suffer."

And when the summer gets too hot, people might dive for the pool, which brings in Pool Corp, the biggest wholesale distributor of swimming pool products and other backyard supplies.

The company's stock has been climbing over the years, and while it has flat-lined lately, Cramer believes that a warmer-than-usual summer paired with the end of the California drought could mean better business for Pool Corp going forward.

While the stock is relatively pricey, selling at 25 times next year's earnings estimates, Cramer argued that the consistent growth story will benefit from "one of the most implacable secular trends out there: global warming."

"I like companies that prosper thanks to big-picture themes, and that's exactly what Pool Corp is doing," Cramer said. "Plus, shorter-term, the end of the drought in California coupled with the beginning of what could be a very long, hot summer make this stock very attractive right here, right now."