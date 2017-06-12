How investors are reacting to Britain's inconclusive vote

Hold back on investing, the UK will become very cheap: Terra Firma 6 Hours Ago | 03:12

"Clearly the pound is a little bit weaker, I think it's going to bounce around for a while and then probably get weaker again," Guy Hands, founder of private equity group Terra Firma, told CNBC on Monday.

"I think England is going to become very cheap so from an investment point of view, probably hold back a little bit but at some point step in and buy," he added.

Prime Minister Theresa May and her ruling right-wing Conservatives lost their parliamentary majority in Thursday's snap election and will now seek the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in order to govern.