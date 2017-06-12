Jaguar Land Rover takes a stake in ride-share operator Lyft

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors, is the latest automaker to take a stake Lyft, as the ride-share operator continues to expand Irma partnerships with automakers and tech firms.

With this deal Jaguar Land Rover's mobility services business, InMotion, invests $25 million in Lyft. The move will allow InMotion to develop and test mobility services including autonomous-drive vehicles with Lyft. In addition Jaguar and Land Rover will supply some Lyft drivers with vehicles.

"Personal mobility and smart transportation is evolving," said Sebastian Peck, InMotion managing director. "This new collaborative venture will provide a real-world platform helping us develop our connected and autonomous services."

For Lyft, the deal represents the latest collaboration between the ride share company and tech firms developing mobility solutions. Just last week the company agreed to work with nuTonomy on a pilot program to test autonomous-drive vehicles in Boston.

"We're excited to join forces with Jaguar Land Rover and InMotion," said John Zimmer, Lyft president and co-founder. "Lyft envisions a future where shared mobility will transform cities and improve people's lives."