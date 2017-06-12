One of Wall Street's most followed bank analysts has a new job.

Mike Mayo has landed at Wells Fargo.

Mayo was among the many analysts to lose their jobs when CLSA Americas closed its U.S. research offices in February.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC, Mayo called his hiring by Wells Fargo "a great fit." The often-outspoken analyst also said, "Wells Fargo is going to allow Mike Mayo to continue to be Mike Mayo."

He was very critical of Wells Fargo's former CEO, John Stump, after the bank was found to have opened accounts for clients without their permission. Stump resigned and more than 5,000 employees were fired.

After Mayo lost his job at CLSA earlier this year he bought one share of many bank stocks so that he could continue his work and gain access to information as a shareholder.

In a CNBC interview in April, Mayo, who was acting as an independent analyst, said, "Banks' balance sheets are the strongest in a generation." His top pick in the sector was Goldman Sachs. Mayo also recently called the bank sector "the Lebron James of the stock market," saying "they have incredible defense, the most resilient balance sheets in a generation, but now with this pro-growth agenda, they might also have a little bit of offense, too."