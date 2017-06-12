More than a quarter of the market's technology stocks are already in a correction

Big tech names facing losses like Apple and Facebook may be the ones getting most of the headlines during the sector's sell-off, but the entire space is taking a hit.

As of Monday, 19 of the 73 stocks that make up the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), or 26 percent, were trading in correction territory. A correction is a decline of at least 10 percent from a high.

IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and chipmaker Nvidia, last year's best-performing S&P 500 component, fell into a correction during Monday trading.