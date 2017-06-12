    ×

    Tech stocks tank, but these investors are still bullish

    • Tech stocks sold off for the second day on Monday, but several experts told CNBC they believe the weakness will be short-lived.
    • Valuations are "nowhere near" the levels of the 2000 dot-com bust, Nancy Tengler said.
    • Robert Pavlik would buy the FANGs because he said the market is still going to be looking for growth.
    Tech stocks sold off for the second day on Monday, but several experts told CNBC they believe the weakness will be short-lived.

    For one, the valuations are "nowhere near" the lofty levels reached back in the 2000 dot-com bust, said Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer at Heartland Financial.

    Plus, CEOs from every sector are talking about how technology is going to help them improve margins and increase productivity, she added.

    "If we aren't going to get any help from Washington, the solution for our productivity and GDP growth problem is technology," Tengler said in an interview with "Power Lunch" on Monday.

    She likes Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft, but recently began selling some shares of Apple.

    On Monday, Apple dropped after the stock was downgraded by Mizuho Securities, and other big tech names followed. The Nasdaq composite and the Nasdaq 100 indexes fell 0.87 percent and 1 percent respectively and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) broke below its 50-day moving average for the first time since April 18.

    Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private, believes that with President Donald Trump's agenda failing to catch traction this year, the market is going to return to growth — and that means big-cap tech.

    "Buy the FANGs. You've going to be profiting from them in the long term," he told "Power Lunch."
    "You're going to see an economy that's just barely moving forward. People are going to look for growth in their portfolio."

    He's especially a big fan of Amazon, which he thinks will continue to remain a winner.

    Denny Fish, portfolio manager at Janus Capital Group, is still "pretty enthusiastic" about the prospects for technology. He believes the sector is experiencing a healthy correction.

    "If you look out to the 2019 time frame and you think about the growth rates that some of these companies are going to have and you look at the relative multiples to spaces such as consumer staples or others, they're actually still very attractively priced," he told "Power Lunch."

    Tech has some of the highest valuations in the market. The top five drivers of the big-cap tech gains — Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet — as of last week, had contributed about 40 percent of the S&P 500's gains this year, though they represent just 13 percent of the index, according to Goldman Sachs.

    —CNBC's Patti Domm, Fred Imbert and Jennet Chin contributed to this report.

    Disclosure: Pavlik and his family own Amazon; Amazon is owned by accounts that Boston Private manages for its clients. Tengler and Heartland Financial own Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft.

