US markets set for mixed open; European politics and the Fed closely watched

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Monday morning as traders responded to the latest political elections in Europe and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest meeting later this week.

The U.S. central bank is set to announcement on Wednesday whether, as widely anticipated, it is to raise interest rates.

On the data front, Monday afternoon will see the latest federal budget announcement. There are no significant earnings expected on Monday.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.64 percent lower on Monday morning following a mixed weekend for European politics. The future of the U.K. government faced further uncertainty following an inconclusive general election last week, meaning that the incumbent Conservative government plans to strike an alliance with the small Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party in order to secure a parliamentary majority.

Meanwhile in France President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche party showed signs of success in the first round of parliamentary elections. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.57 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.52 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.30 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.37 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.94 a barrel, up 0.24 percent.