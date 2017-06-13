Hedge-fund legend Paul Tudor Jones' main fund is down this year

Paul Tudor Jones, the legendary hedge-fund manager who called the October 1987 crash, is lagging the stock market's performance this year.



His firm Tudor Investment Corporation's main fund, BVI Global Macro, lost 1.2 percent year-to-date through June 2 compared with the S&P 500's 9 percent return in that time period, according to a source familiar with the returns.



However, Tudor's smaller event-driven fund is faring better. The Tudor Riverbend Crossing Partners fund is up 9.3 percent through the end of May, the source said.

Jones earlier this year reportedly said at a closed-door meeting with Goldman Sachs that he was getting worried about the market's valuation. The hedge-fund manager referred to a chart that measured the market's value relative to the country's economy and said it should be "terrifying" to central bankers, including the Federal Reserve's Janet Yellen.

But the hedge-fund manager did not indicate whether he was changing the fund's positioning to bearish because of this view.



Abernathy MacGregor's Patrick Clifford, a spokesman for Tudor, declined to comment for this story. The fund's returns were reported earlier by Bloomberg News.



— With reporting by CNBC's Leslie Picker.