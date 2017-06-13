Billionaire investor Ron Baron thinks Tesla shares have a lot of room to run.

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday morning, the founder of Baron Capital said, "I think it is going to be about $500 to $600 next year, and I think it is going to be $1,000 in 2020."

At that time, Baron said, he expects the company to have $70 billion in revenue and to be earning $10 billion in operating profits. By 2020, the company expects to be selling 1 million cars per year.

Baron is a major Tesla shareholder. He said he bought about 1.6 million shares about 3½ years ago, at an average share price around $208 to $210.

Baron said he does not think other car companies can catch up to Tesla's electric vehicle technology.