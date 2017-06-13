Trump disapproval rating hits new high in daily Gallup poll

More people disapprove of President Donald Trump's performance this week than at any point in his young presidency, according to Gallup.

The organization's daily tracking poll showed that disapproval of Trump reached 60 percent Monday, with 36 percent approval. On March 28, disapproval of Trump hit 59 percent.

Likewise, Gallup reported that Trump's average weekly approval hit a new low of 37 percent. The results reflect the week ending June 11.

The findings come as Trump and his administration try to fend off pressure stemming from last week's testimony by former FBI Director James Comey, whom the president fired in May.

There is still a large degree of polarization among the parties over how Americans perceive of Trump's performance, according to Gallup. He has an average of nine percent of approval by Democrats, opposed to 86 percent average approval from Republicans. Independents, meanwhile, approve of Trump's job at a rate of 36 percent.