Uber board member David Bonderman resigns after sexist comment at meeting

Uber board member David Bonderman, who spurred outrage after making a sexist remark at a staff meeting held subsequent to an investigation of sexual harassment at the ride-sharing company, has resigned on Tuesday.

At a company staff meeting, another Uber board member, Arianna Huffington, remarked that having one woman on a board often leads to more women joining a board, multiple media reports noted.

Bonderman replied, "actually, what it shows is that it's much more likely to be more talking," reports said.

That spurred outrage in the tech world as the incident came hard on the heels of the completion of a law firm's investigation, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and Tammy Albarran, over allegations of a hostile work environment at Uber, including allegations of unchecked sexual harassment and gender bias. The investigation's recommendations were released earlier on Tuesday.

The resignation, which was initially reported by the New York Times, which cited two unnamed sources, was confirmed by a statement from Bonderman.

"I directed a comment to my colleague and friend Arianna Huffington that was careless, inappropriate, and inexcusable," Bonderman said.

"Having worked with the company for some months on the Holder report, I recognize the importance of implementing the requirements of the report," he said. "Uber is examining the issues with its culture, making significant changes and working to right what has been done wrong, which is extremely important for the future of the company. I do not want my comments to create distraction as Uber works to build a culture of which we can be proud."

The New York Times cited Huffington as saying that she appreciated Bonderman "doing the right thing for Uber."

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.