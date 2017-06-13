Though a scathing sexual harassment investigation just wrapped up at Uber, a board member is already in hot water again, according to an audio recording obtained by Yahoo Finance.

Investor and finance veteran David Bonderman interrupted fellow board member Arianna Huffington on Tuesday as the leadership of the company delivered 47 recommendations to improve workplace culture. Bonderman then made a joke at the expense of businesswomen, suggesting that they talk more than men.

The exchange revolves around the recent addition of Nestle executive Wan Ling Martello as the second woman to Uber's board, after Huffington.

Here's the full exchange, which happens about 5 minutes and 40 seconds into the recording, and ends around 7 minutes in:

Huffington: "On this front, I want to say that for me, from the moment I joined the board, a personal and stated goal was to increase the diversity of the board, much though I love my white, male colleagues. So today, as you may have heard or you may have read from the email I sent out last night, I'm delighted to announce that we have been joined on the board by an incredible leader who also happens to be a woman: Wan Ling Martello .... the only woman member of the board at Alibaba and somebody I know you're going to love to get to know. "And as a result, the participation of women on the board went from 14 percent to 25 percent. [applause]. And there is a lot of data that shows that when there is one woman on the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board." Bonderman: "I'll tell you what it shows, is that there's much more likely to be more talking on the board." Huffington: "Oh, come on, David. Don't worry, David will have a lot of talking to do as well."

The gaffe comes after Uber investigated 47 counts of sexual harassment within the company, uncovered after Uber engineer Susan Fowler claimed the company failed to act on sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints.

Bonderman has since apologized for the remark, writing in a statement: "I want to apologize to my fellow board member for a disrespectful comment that was directed at her during today's discussion. It was inappropriate. I also want to apologize to all Uber employees who were offended by the remark. I deeply regret it."

