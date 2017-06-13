The U.S. ambassador to Qatar announced she is leaving her post, just one week after several neighboring countries cut diplomatic ties with the small Gulf monarchy.

Dana Shell Smith on Tuesday said on Twitter that this month she will end her three-year stint as America's top diplomatic envoy to Qatar, which hosts the largest U.S. military presence in the Middle East.

The State Department told NBC News that the ambassador's tour had come to an end, and the departure was planned. The department did not immediately respond a CNBC inquiry about who will take over the post.

Shell Smith did not immediately return a request for comment. It's not unusual for diplomats to move on from their posts when the presidency swings from one political party to another.