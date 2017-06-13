Watch: President Donald Trump's comments on health-care reform, replacing Obamacare

[The stream is slated to start at 4:10 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump earlier Tuesday had lunch at the White House with a group of 13 Republican senators to discuss health-care reform. GOP leaders in the Senate hope to introduce a bill that would repeal and replace major parts of Obamacare.

"Obamacare has been broken. It's a broken promise," Trump told reporters after his meeting. He pointed to to sharply higher insurance prices in a number of states, and the departure of insurers from individual health plan markets in many U.S. counties.

"From day one I've said, 'We're going to repeal and replace Obamacare,' and that's what we're going to do," the president said.

Despite that promise, and despite GOP control of both chambers of Congress, both Trump and Congressional Republicans have found it is taking longer than they had hope to achieve that goal.

The House bill known as the American Health Care Act, which would greatly alter Obamacare, passed that chamber by a margin of just a single vote in May. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the bill would lead to 23 million more Americans becoming uninsured by 2026 than would be the case if the current health-care law remained in plan.

Since then, a group of GOP senators have been meeting, without any Democratic colleagues in attendance, to discuss the framework of their own Obamacare replacement bill.

The secrecy of their discussions, and the refusal to date by GOP leader to publicly release details of their bill, has drawn scorn from Democrats.

The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday pointed to a new survey from Public Policy Polling, which said "health care continues to be a political disaster for Republicans."

"Only 24 percent of voters support the American Health Care Act to 55 percent who oppose it," PPP said. "It doesn't even have majority support among GOP voters — 42 percent support it to 29 percent who are opposed. Voters prefer the current Affordable Care Act to the alternative of the AHCA by a 51/34 spread, and only 35 percent of voters think the best path forward on health care is to repeal the ACA while 59 percent think it should be left in place with fixes made to it as necessary."

The Democratic National Committee said, "Trump's health care repeal bill remains incredibly unpopular. With these abysmal numbers, it is no wonder that Senate Republicans are trying to pass this bill in secret, with no hearings and without the public even being able to see the text."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday declined to say when details of the bill would be released, or when he expected that a vote on it would be held.

Also Tuesday, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released a map highlighting counties in the United States that are projected to either have just one insurers selling Obamacare plans next year, or no insurer selling such individual health plan.

As many as 1,200 counties, or almost 40 percent of all U.S. counties nationwide, containing 2.4 million customers of Obamacare exchanges, are projected to have just one insurer next year.

Another 47 counties strewn across Ohio, western Missouri and Washington are currently projected to have no insurer selling individual plans in 2018. At least 35,000 current customers of the government-run insurance exchanges live in those so-called bare counties.

"This is yet another failing report card for the [Obamacare] exchanges," said CMS Administrator Seema Verma. "The American people have fewer insurance choices and in some counties no choice at all."