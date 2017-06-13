White House spokeswoman says Trump has 'no intention' to fire special counsel Mueller

President Donald Trump has "no intention" of firing special counsel Robert Mueller, a White House spokeswoman told reporters on Tuesday.

"While the president has the right to, he has no intention to do so," deputy White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Mueller was appointed by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to probe into suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election. On Monday, speculation was stoked that Trump was considering terminating Mueller, after a confidante of the president suggested it was under consideration.