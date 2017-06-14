After-hours buzz: AVXS, JBL, & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of AveXis climbed more than 9 percent in extended trade after the gene therapy company announced alignment with the FDA on the company's manufacturing process, analytical methods and comparability protocol for its gene therapy candidate AVXS-101. The candidate is a one-time treatment for SMA Type 1, a genetic muscular disease leading to reduced muscle movement.

Jabil shares rose nearly 5 percent in extended trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter. Jabil reported earnings of 31 cents on revenue of $4.5 billion while Wall Street expected earnings of 29 cents on revenue of $4.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. According to CEO Mark Mondello in a statement released Wednesday, Jabil "expect[s] to deliver the best fourth quarter in the company's history in terms of core operating income."

Sterling Bancorp shares slipped 1.5 percent in after-hours trading after the company announced it will merge with Astoria Financial Corporation. In a statement following a shareholder meeting Tuesday, CEO Jack Kopnisky said "more than 99 percent of the votes cast at [Sterling's] meeting and "96 percent of votes cast at Astoria's meeting were voted in favor of the merger."

Shares of Range Resources fell 2.9 percent in extended trading after closing the regular session down more than 3 percent.