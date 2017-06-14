Race to harness AI dominates as digital tidal wave washes over fund management

The more than 1,800 attendees who flocked to this week's FundForum International summit in Berlin could not escape the keen focus on digitalization and the growing pressure on managers to harness its anticipated benefits.

Given the tremendous potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to improve systemic efficiency and optimize client communications, the pervading sentiment was very much "adapt or die".

Swiss fund house Unigestion has incorporated machine learning techniques into its systems since 1995 and views its embrace of digital as a continual work-in-progress.

The latest focus is on machine learning skills which learn from the market rather than humans, according to its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fiona Frick, speaking to CNBC on Monday.