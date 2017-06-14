The Apple product co-founder Steve Wozniak has never used — and his favorite tech gadgets right now

As the co-founder of Apple with Steve Jobs, one would think Steve Wozniak has used every product the company has to offer. But there is one he won't touch: the Apple stock app.

It's not that there's anything wrong with the app, he just doesn't want to obsess over the roller-coaster ride that is the stock market.

"I'd surprise ya. I've never used Apple's stock app once," Wozniak says, speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "For mental reasons I just don't want to go that way and have stress and worries in my life — just happiness."

But Wozniak does have some favorite gadgets. "As far as technology that I love today — my Chevy Bolt," says Wozniak, speaking at the eMerge technology conference in Miami on Monday.

Wozniak himself owns two electric cars, a Tesla and a Chevy Bolt, General Motors' electric car.

He was gifted a Tesla in December 2016.