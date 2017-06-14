The Apple product co-founder Steve Wozniak has never used — and his favorite tech gadgets right now

Wozniak says the Bolt can go virtually anywhere he wants go. It has a 60 kWh Lithium-ion battery which can run 238 miles on a charge and there are enough charging stations that Wozniak says he feels comfortable going on road trips in it.
He also likes that the Chevy Bolt is roomy, making it more comfortable. Plus, "The sound system is better and I listen to music," says Wozniak.
Though he admits he probably he isn't probably the most knowledgeable person about electric vehicles, Wozniak says that if Elon Musk were to ask him for his recommendation on how to improve the Tesla, he would change the center touch screen.
"I hate [it]," says Wozniak. "I am sure a lot of accidents have been caused by people just trying to hang up their phone and hit the right button on that big screen. A nice little knob like in Mercedes or something to get through menus even while you are driving."
In addition to the Bolt, Wozniak's other favorite tech is his Apple Watch.
"I just love it. I love every time I use it. It helps me. I love it so much," says Wozniak. "Not having to grab a phone out of a pocket. I don't like to be one of those people who pulls phones out of pockets."
Last year, Wozniak came under fire for criticizing the Apple Watch when he said in a Reddit AMA, "the only difference is the band, in all these watches. Twenty watches from $500 to $1,100. The band's the only difference? Well, this isn't the company that Apple was originally."
However Wozniak says he was kidding then. "I like the analog band. You can slide it to any level so it's analog," Wozniak says now, while wearing the Apple Watch on Squawk Box. "That's a joke," he says.
