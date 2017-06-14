VISIT CNBC.COM

The Apple product co-founder Steve Wozniak has never used — and his favorite tech gadgets right now

The Chevy Bolt
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN
The Chevy Bolt

As the co-founder of Apple with Steve Jobs, one would think Steve Wozniak has used every product the company has to offer. But there is one he won't touch: the Apple stock app.

It's not that there's anything wrong with the app, he just doesn't want to obsess over the roller-coaster ride that is the stock market.

"I'd surprise ya. I've never used Apple's stock app once," Wozniak says, speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "For mental reasons I just don't want to go that way and have stress and worries in my life — just happiness."

But Wozniak does have some favorite gadgets. "As far as technology that I love today — my Chevy Bolt," says Wozniak, speaking at the eMerge technology conference in Miami on Monday.

Wozniak himself owns two electric cars, a Tesla and a Chevy Bolt, General Motors' electric car.

He was gifted a Tesla in December 2016.

Then a few short weeks later, in January, he posted a picture of himself with his new Chevy Bolt announcing it "will be our main car now."

Wozniak hopes electric vehicles replace gas cars in the future.

And while the Tesla comes with the cool factor of any Elon Musk product, Wozniak says there are a couple of very crucial ways that the Chevy Bolt has an advantage over the Tesla.

Currently, the entry level Tesla is almost twice as expensive as the Chevy Bolt. Tesla starts at nearly $70,000. The Chevy Bolt starts at $37,495 and is $29,995 after an available federal tax credit.

"That's a lot more normal pricing for a car," says Wozniak. "And I like to have pricing down for a car that can do the job."

"Tesla is a fine car. It's just high price," Wozniak says. (A less expensive Tesla with a base price of $35,000 is in the works.)

Wozniak says the Bolt can go virtually anywhere he wants go. It has a 60 kWh Lithium-ion battery which can run 238 miles on a charge and there are enough charging stations that Wozniak says he feels comfortable going on road trips in it.

He also likes that the Chevy Bolt is roomy, making it more comfortable. Plus, "The sound system is better and I listen to music," says Wozniak.

Though he admits he probably he isn't probably the most knowledgeable person about electric vehicles, Wozniak says that if Elon Musk were to ask him for his recommendation on how to improve the Tesla, he would change the center touch screen.

"I hate [it]," says Wozniak. "I am sure a lot of accidents have been caused by people just trying to hang up their phone and hit the right button on that big screen. A nice little knob like in Mercedes or something to get through menus even while you are driving."

In addition to the Bolt, Wozniak's other favorite tech is his Apple Watch.

"I just love it. I love every time I use it. It helps me. I love it so much," says Wozniak. "Not having to grab a phone out of a pocket. I don't like to be one of those people who pulls phones out of pockets."

Last year, Wozniak came under fire for criticizing the Apple Watch when he said in a Reddit AMA, "the only difference is the band, in all these watches. Twenty watches from $500 to $1,100. The band's the only difference? Well, this isn't the company that Apple was originally."

However Wozniak says he was kidding then. "I like the analog band. You can slide it to any level so it's analog," Wozniak says now, while wearing the Apple Watch on Squawk Box. "That's a joke," he says.

