Rapper Pitbull, looking for the next big start-up investment, says biotech is a good bet

Pitbull is looking for the next big start-up investment.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur is taking part in this week's eMerge Americas conference in Miami. The two-day technology summit is host to more than 100 young companies, all in town to pitch their business ideas.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, is not only one of the partners in the conference, he's also an investor who will be one of the judges of the Startup Showcase Finale.

So what does he think is a good bet?

"I always like to look at what's going on in the biotech side of things," he told CNBC's "Power Lunch " on Tuesday.

"That's a field that is always going to continue to grow and people are always going to be looking for technology to make humans better or to be able to cure humans."