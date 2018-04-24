Pitbull is turning to blockchain in hopes of saving the music industry

"I've always wanted to integrate a music component into eMerge," says eMerge Americas executive vice president Melissa Medina. "Having [Pitbull] as a partner in this project, I really think this is going to be something big and special."

Known as Mr. 305, Pitbull is no stranger to Miami Beach and the conference attendees, having delivered a keynote address each year since its inception in 2014.

The competition is simple: Entrants will have one month — from April 24 to May 25 — to develop a blockchain-based solution using Zeppelin's open-source smart contract platform. The ideas will be judged and narrowed down to a group of finalists who will be flown to Miami to pitch their solution to Pitbull in a Shark Tank–like finale.

"I've had a lot of conversations with [Pitbull], and he has a lot of frustrations," says Medina. "He's Mr. Worldwide, he's wildly successful, but he's thinking about the artists of the future and the roadblocks they hit."

There's no specific criteria for entrants; all they need to do is prove they can come up with an idea so big it can disrupt one of the largest entertainment industry sectors.