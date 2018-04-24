Pitbull is turning to blockchain in hopes of saving the music industry

It's going down, and this time he's not yelling "timber." On Tuesday three-time Grammy award-winning artist and serial entrepreneur Armando "Pitbull" Perez announced the launch of his latest venture, an international blockchain coding competition aimed at disrupting the current state of the music industry.
Smackathon, a name derived from the popular computer programming event hackathon, will allow participants from around the world to use Ethereum — a decentralized platform powered by blockchain technology on which developers build applications — as they look for innovative ideas to take on music's biggest challenges, ranging from artist royalty agreements to curated playlists.
Pitbull's producing the event alongside the eMerge Americas conference, an annual two-day tech conference in Miami Beach aimed at connecting North America, Latin America and Europe.