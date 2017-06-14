Arab rift with Qatar is causing operational problems, IEA warns

The ongoing dispute between several Middle East countries and Qatar is causing "logistical headaches", the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned Wednesday.

In its latest oil market report, the IEA noted that the political dispute hasn't yet disrupted supplies but it has become an operational problem for lifters of Qatari crude, condensate and LNG (liquefied natural gas).

Seven countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar accusing it of backing terrorist groups, which the later denies.

"Abu Dhabi swiftly enforced a ban on oil tankers linked to Qatar calling at ports in the UAE, which could lead to a backlog of cargoes and increased shipping costs," the IEA said in the report.