    Asia opens mixed after Fed raises interest rates

    • Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the second time this year
    • Oil prices tumbled almost 4 percent overnight on news of surprise build in U.S. gasoline stocks

    Asian equities opened mixed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time this year, as was widely expected by markets.

    Despite inflation coming in below the Fed's target, the central bank said it would raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. The Fed also provided greater detail about how it would unwind its massive balance sheet.

    The Nikkei 225 edged lower by 0.21 percent in early trade while the Kospi was higher by 0.04 percent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.27 percent.

    Markets regarded the Fed's increase in interest rates as a dovish hike. The Fed's characterization of the state of the economy as "slightly softer" and details regarding the unwind in the balance sheet likely took pressure off the central bank to tighten further, ANZ economist Giulia Lavinia Specchia said in a note.

    Going forward, markets appeared doubtful that the Fed will stick to its forecast of three rate hikes this year.

    "Traders clearly doubt the inflation outlook espoused by the Fed ... With little traction evident in wages or inflation, the markets are expressing skepticism about an ongoing recovery," CMC Markets Chief Market Strategist Michael McCarthy said.

    "I think the Federal Reserve will do one (more) hike and that is just because they want to go slow and try to avoid anything that might upset the markets, not that I think the markets wouldn't be able to take a stronger increase and a faster pace of normalization," former Federal Reserve Governor Robert Heller told CNBC, adding that he would like to see long-term rates around 3 percent.

    Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images

    The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of major currencies, continued to trade below the 97 handle. The dollar index traded at 96.929 at 8:10 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the yen, the dollar was mostly flat, trading at 109.52 compared to levels around 109.59 seen in the previous session.

    Oil prices fell to a seven-month low overnight due to a build in U.S. gasoline stocks. Brent crude was lower by 0.11 percent at $46.95 a barrel and U.S. crude was off by 0.22 percent at $44.62.

    In New Zealand, first quarter GDP rose 0.5 percent, missing an expected gain of 0.7 percent on quarter, and at an annual pace of 2.5 percent, below the 2.7 percent gain seen. The kiwi fell 0.29 percent to 0.7248 against the dollar after the data.

    Economic data expected through the course of the trading session includes the Reserve Bank of Australia's bulletin at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN and China foreign direct investment numbers for the month of May at 3:00 p.m.

    In central bank news, the Bank of Japan begins a two-day meeting today. The Bank of England will make its rate decision at 7:00 p.m. HK/SIN.

    On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed after the Fed's announcement, with the Dow Jones industrial average gaining 0.22 percent or 46.09 points to close at 21,374.56.

