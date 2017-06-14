Asia opens mixed after Fed raises interest rates

The Nikkei 225 edged lower by 0.21 percent in early trade while the Kospi was higher by 0.04 percent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.27 percent.

Markets regarded the Fed's increase in interest rates as a dovish hike. The Fed's characterization of the state of the economy as "slightly softer" and details regarding the unwind in the balance sheet likely took pressure off the central bank to tighten further, ANZ economist Giulia Lavinia Specchia said in a note.

Going forward, markets appeared doubtful that the Fed will stick to its forecast of three rate hikes this year.

"Traders clearly doubt the inflation outlook espoused by the Fed ... With little traction evident in wages or inflation, the markets are expressing skepticism about an ongoing recovery," CMC Markets Chief Market Strategist Michael McCarthy said.

"I think the Federal Reserve will do one (more) hike and that is just because they want to go slow and try to avoid anything that might upset the markets, not that I think the markets wouldn't be able to take a stronger increase and a faster pace of normalization," former Federal Reserve Governor Robert Heller told CNBC, adding that he would like to see long-term rates around 3 percent.