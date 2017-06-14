By the second gunshot, 'we knew it was something real,' Rep. Jack Bergman says

Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise's security team were "true heroes" after a gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice, Rep. Jack Bergman, who was at the practice, told CNBC on Wednesday.

The U.S. representative of Michigan spoke after a gunman opened fire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday. Scalise was shot and is in stable condition, according to NBC News, while others were wounded. A female security guard appeared to be hit in the lower leg, Bergman said.

Bergman said before the incident, he never felt the need for security at a baseball practice.

"The first shot came from somewhere behind the third base dugout, and the second shot came shortly thereafter. By that time we knew it was something real, so people started scrambling," Bergman said on "Squawk Box." "We are very fortunate. It could have been a whole lot worse."

Bergman said he could not confirm whether the shooter was wearing body armor. "He was down. There were several of security squad around him," he said.

He said "anybody" could have known about the practice because it is public knowledge and in newspapers.

