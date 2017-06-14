Despite its record-setting surge this year, it's still really hard use bitcoin as a regular currency

How practical is it to live on bitcoin in 2017? We tried it for a week 19 Hours Ago | 04:02

With all the hysteria around bitcoin surging to records and possibly being the currency of the future, CNBC decided to put it to the test. Can one person live off of bitcoin for a week?

New York City may have thousands of restaurants and bars, but only a handful accept bitcoin. We made a lot of calls and reached out to several vendors to see if they accept the digital currency. We also leveraged "bitcoin maps" online which were not entirely accurate.

However, we did find a few eateries in the city who accept the currency directly - two of which are French restaurants in lower Manhattan – Le Village and La Serine.