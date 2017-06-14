FBI’s Mueller reportedly seeking interviews with intelligence officials, pointing to Trump probe

Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election, is seeking interviews with three high-ranking foreign intelligence names, suggesting a probe of U.S. President Donald Trump's actions, the New York Times reported, citing a person briefed on the investigation.

Mueller was seeking to question Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, head of the National Security Agency Michael Rogers and former NSA deputy director Richard Ledgett, the report said.

While none were involved with Trump's campaign, where much of the Russia investigation had appeared to be focused, recent media reports indicated Trump may have requested their help to try to get former FBI Director James Comey to end the probe of Trump's fired national security adviser Michael Flynn, the report noted.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Mueller's investigation was looking into whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice after the president fired Comey and said in a mid-May television interview that it was due to the Russia investigation.

The full New York Times article can be read here.

