Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 1% in the 25 biggest US cities

What it means to be among the top one percent of earners depends significantly on where you live.

For example, if you live in San Francisco, California, your household would have to earn $785,946 a year to join the one percent club. If you live in Red Bluff, California, which is about 200 miles north of San Francisco, your household would have to earn less than $200,000 a year to qualify.

That's according to a 2013 Economic Policy Institute report that looks at income inequality in the U.S. by state, metro area, and county.

Below, CNBC rounded up the annual income required to be in the top one percent in the 25 largest U.S. cities by population. We also included the average annual income of the top one percent. All data comes from the EPI.

Cities are listed in ascending order of income threshold of the top one percent.