Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 1% in the 25 biggest US cities

What it means to be among the top one percent of earners depends significantly on where you live.

For example, if you live in San Francisco, California, your household would have to earn $785,946 a year to join the one percent club. If you live in Red Bluff, California, which is about 200 miles north of San Francisco, your household would have to earn less than $200,000 a year to qualify.

That's according to a 2013 Economic Policy Institute report that looks at income inequality in the U.S. by state, metro area, and county.

Below, CNBC rounded up the annual income required to be in the top one percent in the 25 largest U.S. cities by population. We also included the average annual income of the top one percent. All data comes from the EPI.

Cities are listed in ascending order of income threshold of the top one percent.

El Paso, Texas

Brian Wancho | Getty Images
Metro: El Paso, TX
Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $248,104
Average annual income of the top one percent: $482,255

Columbus, Ohio

LarryKnupp | Getty Images
Metro: Columbus, OH
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $379,250
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $854,317

Phoenix, Arizona

Davel5957 | iStock | Getty Images
Metro: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $379,321
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $878,773

San Antonio, Texas

f11photo | Getty Images
Metro: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $379,336
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $968,860

Memphis, Tennessee

Tim Graham | Getty Images
Metro: Memphis, TN-MS-AR
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $380,872
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $865,735

Jacksonville, Florida

MichaelWarrenPix | Getty Images
Metro: Jacksonville, FL
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $393,178
Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,034,728

Detroit, Michigan

Jeff Kowalsky | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Metro: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $393,639
Average annual income of the top one percent: $966,959

Indianapolis, Indiana

Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Metro: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $405,486
Average annual income of the top one percent: $929,867

Charlotte, North Carolina

Jill Lang | Getty Images
Metro: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $434,065
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $989,409

Nashville, Tennessee

Bruce Yuanyue Bi/Lonely Planet Images via Getty Images
Metro: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $441,874
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,023,883

San Diego, California

Davel5957 | iStock | Getty Images
Metro: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $468,862
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,072,946

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Getty Images
Metro: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $489,305
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,145,336

Dallas, Texas/ Fort Worth, Texas*

David Sucsy | Getty Images
Metro: Dallas-Fort Worth, TX-OK
Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $502,229
Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,332,359

*Dallas, the ninth largest U.S. city, and Fort Worth, the 16th largest, are part of the same metro area.

Denver, Colorado

Getty Images
Metro: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $507,243
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,179,227

Los Angeles, California

David Sucsy | Getty Images
Metro: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $513,715
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,455,805

Chicago, Illinois

Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
Metro: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $524,009
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,388,095

Austin, Texas

David Kozlowski | Getty Images
Metro: Austin-Round Rock, TX
Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $543,424
Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,418,898

Seattle, Washington

Michael Riffle | Getty Images
Metro: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $547,231
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,306,521

Washington, D.C.

Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Metro: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $575,237
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,194,446

Houston, Texas

Davel 5957 | Getty Images
Metro: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $606,286
Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,691,321

New York, New York

Roberto Machado Noa | LightRocket | Getty Images
Metro: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $672,795
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $2,156,193

Boston, Massachusetts

Mare Magnum | Getty Images
Metro: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $701,776
Average annual income of the top one percent: $1,963,545

San Francisco, California

Compassandcamera | Getty Images
Metro: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
 Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $785,946
 Average annual income of the top one percent: $2,168,628

San Jose, California

Geri Lavrov | Getty Images
Metro: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Annual income required to be in the top one percent: $964,238
Average annual income of the top one percent: $2,732,379

