    Huge fire engulfs London tower block, 30 people injured

    • 30 people have been taken to five different hospitals after a massive fire engulfed a block of flats in central London.
    • More than 200 firefighters and as many as 40 fire engines have been sent to the location to tackle the flames, according to London Fire Brigade.
    A massive fire raged through the night at a 24-storey block of flats in central London on Wednesday, with reports of people trapped in their homes.

    London Fire Brigade said over 200 firefighters were on the scene to tackle the major blaze at a tower block in north Kensington, with 40 fire engines also sent to the location.

    The fire was first reported shortly after 1.15 a.m. BST, with the Metropolitan Police confirming people were being treated for "a range of injuries".

    British media reported people trapped in the upper floors desperately screaming for help as the fire spread through the building, which contains 120 homes.

    A police update at around 4.00 a.m. BST said Grenfell Tower "residents continue to be evacuated".

    London ambulance service reported at 6.15 a.m. BST that 30 patients have been taken to five hospitals following the incident at Lancaster West Estate.

    "Our priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries and ensure those in the most need are treated first and taken to hospital," Stuart Crichton, assistant director of operations at London Ambulance Service, said in a statement.

    A huge fire engulfs the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London as emergency services attended in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan, issued a statement and described the flumes as a "major incident".

    The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage, the Fire Brigade said.

