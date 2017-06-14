Microsoft's Surface Pro is a good tablet, but it's way too expensive for most people

Microsoft's Surface Pro is here and it's really expensive 1 Hour Ago | 01:34

Microsoft Surface Pro is the long-awaited upgrade to the 2015 Surface Pro 4 and, while it offers new features, you should probably just buy the older model instead.

Fully configured, as we received from Microsoft, the Surface Pro costs $2,200. That's before you get a keyboard.

Yikes.

It's loaded with plenty of features — like a new kickstand that can bend further back (more on that in a bit), a new keyboard, support for a more accurate Surface Pen for jotting notes and more.

Still, after days of testing, it's a tough product to recommend at that price.