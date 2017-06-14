Rep. Duncan: I think I may have spoken to the gunman before he started shooting

Rep. Duncan: I was asked if the team was Republicans or Democrats before shooting 1 Hour Ago | 04:33

South Carolina Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan told CNBC on Wednesday he believes he spoke to the gunman before the man started shooting on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

Duncan and Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., decided to leave the congressional baseball practice early to make a meeting, he explained. As they were walking through the parking lot, they were approached by a man who asked if the team on the field was Republican or Democrat, he said.

"We said it was a Republican team," Duncan said on "Squawk on the Street." "He said, 'K, thanks.' There was nothing earth-shattering about it."

According to other media reports, Duncan said the man he spoke with was wearing running clothes. However, Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, speaking to reporters, said the shooter was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

CNBC has reached out to Duncan for further comment.

Duncan spoke after a gunman opened fire on Wednesday morning, wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, and others. Scalise was shot but reported to be in stable condition. The suspect was taken into custody.

Since he's in the congressional leadership, Scalise's security detail was at the field in Alexandria, just outside of Washington.

DeSantis, in a later interview, told CNBC that the description he provided to authorities seems consistent with the shooter.

"I don't know if it's the guy," he said. "I don't think we've made a connection yet."

DeSantis said he saw the individual probably five minutes before the shooting. "We heard the news when we got back to the Hill. We were shocked," he said.

NBC News reports the suspect is James T. Hodgkinson, who is in his late 60s with an Illinois driver's license. There's no word on whether Hodgkinson was the man the congressmen said they spoke to.

"The fact that Steve Scalise was participating meant you had the security. So you see the tinted SUV. You see the Capitol Police. For the average person they look pretty similar to Secret Service," DeSantis said.

Had Scalise not been there, the officers wouldn't have either, and "I think we would have seen a major massacre," DeSantis said.

More coverage of the shooting