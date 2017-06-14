Singapore's residential property market is sending mixed signals. This is what they mean

Tay Kah Poh, head of residential services at real-estate consultancy Knight Frank, said last week that after three to four years of slow property sales, potential buyers likely were just tired of waiting on the sidelines.

Once the government moved in March to scale back some cooling measures, people jumped on the news, he said.

To an extent, that mirrors the experience of Singaporean Denis Gan, a chef, who picked up the keys to his public housing flat in January.

"Prices are quite reasonable and I found a place I liked," he said, noting that one key driver of his decision was that he just turned 35 years old, the age at which unmarried people are allowed to buy public housing flats on the secondary market.

While he still expected prices would fall further ahead, he didn't think it mattered for him because he would be living in the apartment and because he wanted to lock in a lower interest rate on a mortgage. Interest rates in Singapore are likely to rise in tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected interest rate increases.

In May, re-sale prices of public-housing apartments, which are restricted to Singaporeans and some permanent residents, subject to income caps, fell 0.1 percent on month, but the number of units sold in the secondary market climbed 8.1 percent over the same period, according to data from property website SRX Property.

Analysts have noted that many of the new buyers in the market appeared to be end-users, rather than investors.

At the same time that sales are rising however, prices continue to flounder.

In the first quarter, overall private home prices fell 0.4 percent on-quarter, the 14th straight quarter of declines, government data showed. This time around, however, the bulk of the decline was in relatively small landed property segment, while non-landed prices were steady.

In tiny, land-starved Singapore, there are relatively few single-family houses, with most housing units in multi-story buildings.

PropertyGuru's Lee said stagnant prices were a sign developers are pricing to sell in hopes of attracting buyers on the sidelines.

Developers will need to do a lot of attracting: At the end of the first quarter, there were nearly 37,000 of uncompleted private units in the pipeline and nearly 16,000 of those haven't been sold yet, government data showed.

The vacancy rate for completed units remained high at 8.1 percent at the end of the first quarter, although it had improved from the 16-year high of 8.9 percent touched in the second quarter of last year.

Those are figures that would seem to argue against developers plonking down high amounts for new sites.

Instead, land prices were hitting highs, suggesting developers were betting on a price recovery ahead, although some analysts weren't sure how well that gamble would play out.

In May, a joint venture between Hong Kong-listed Chinese developer Logan Property and China-based Nanshan Group Singapore put in the top bid, out of 13 offers, of 1.003 billion Singapore dollars ($724.8 million) for a site at Stirling Road, marking the first time a purely residential government land sale topped the S$1 billion mark. Nanshan Group didn't immediately return an emailed request for comment.

Suzie Mok, senior director for investment sales at real-estate services provider Savills, said that's because developers have largely refrained from buying land since the government introduced cooling measures on the sector, starting from 2011.