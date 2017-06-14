Tech billionaire Mark Cuban hasn't always been rich. He grew up in a working class family in Pittsburgh, and after he graduated from Indiana University in 1981, he got a job at a retail software company, "Your Business Software."

"I sold software and I got fired," says Cuban, in conversation with Arianna Huffington on The Thrive Global Podcast.

Cuban will never forget the boss who fired him, because the man taught him exactly how he did not want to lead. As Huffington put it, he was a "reverse mentor."

"I got fired because he wanted me to open up the store. It was a software retail store — I had to sweep the floor, make sure the windows were clean, make sure the store was open on time — and I had a big deal I wanted to close. And I thought, 'Okay, I'm gonna let Michael (his name was Michael) know that I've got everything taken care of, someone's watching my shift if you will, and I'm gonna go pick up a $10,000 check.'

"I figured when I came back he'd be thrilled to death, right? Fired me on the spot," says Cuban.