    ×

    Tech

    Apple should buy Athenahealth to expand in health care: Citigroup

    • Analyst: Apple should buy Athenahealth as it explores ways to enter the health care market.
    • CNBC reported on Wednesday that Apple is looking for ways to turn the iPhone into a centralized repository for medical information.
    Tim Cook
    Sally Shin | CNBC
    Tim Cook

    As Apple moves into health care, it's acquired a few small start-ups.

    Now, Citigroup analyst Garen Sarafian is recommending that the company scoop up a far larger player in health technology: Athenahealth.

    Even with a market capitalization of close to $6 billion, the purchase would make sense, Sarafian wrote in a note to clients, as it could help Apple solve one of the biggest's issues in health care -- the interoperable exchange of medical data.

    Sarafian's analysis followed a report on Wednesday from CNBC that Apple is looking to turn the iPhone into the central bank for patient health information.

    Apple has more than 1 billion iPhone users but limited access to clinical systems that capture data in hospitals. Meanwhile, according to Sarafian, Athenahealth offers access to around 83 million patient records and has a track record of integrating with clinical IT systems like Epic and Cerner. The company also has access to a network of about half of all U.S. doctors through its mobile health app Epocrates.

    Sarafian has a "buy" recommendation on Athenahealth.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ATHN
    ---
    AAPL
    ---
    CERN
    ---