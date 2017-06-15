Asian markets gain following fall in tech stateside, Bank of Japan policy views due

In economic news, the Bank of Japan will conclude its two-day meeting today. The central bank is widely expected by markets to keep its policy steady with asset purchases of 80 trillion yen annually.

Meanwhile, air bag manufacturer Takata could file for bankruptcy next week, sources told Reuters. The Japan Exchange Group later announced that shares of the company would be suspended from trade today due to the reports, according to Reuters.

Takata is reportedly in the process of working out a deal with Key Safety Systems, an American automotive parts maker, Reuters said. CNBC has reached out for comment.

Shares of tech stocks traded in Seoul appeared to shrug off the softer lead from Wall Street. Samsung Electronics traded higher by 0.13 percent, LG Display rose 0.66 percent and SK Hynix surged 1.16 percent.

Oil prices extended losses after settling lower for a second straight session near six-month lows. Brent crude traded 0.19 percent lower at $46.83 a barrel. U.S. crude was 0.22 percent down at $44.36.

The dollar was firmer overnight after five straight sessions of declines. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, traded at 97.489 at 8:07 a.m. HK/SIN.

Against the yen, the dollar strengthened to trade at its highest level in close to two weeks. Dollar/yen last traded at 111.09, compared to the 110 handle seen in the previous session.

The British pound traded at $1.2761 after trading as high as $1.2795 overnight. Sterling initially rose after the Bank of England kept its policy unchanged yesterday, but with three out of eight policymakers voting for an increase in interest rates.

In the U.S., stocks closed lower, with big name tech stocks pulling back once more after falling earlier in the week.