    ×

    Retail

    Cramer on Nike CEO: 'Mark Parker is the wolf in sheep's clothing'

    • Nike CEO Mark Parker will not stand for the company's stock price being where it is, Jim Cramer says.
    • On Thursday, Nike said it will trim 2 percent of its workforce.
    • "Mark Parker is the wolf in sheep's clothing," Cramer says.
    Nike to layoff 2% of global workforce
    Nike to layoff 2% of global workforce   

    News that Nike will trim 2 percent of its workforce globally was a bit of shocker, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

    "Holy cow, Nike. ... I've been waiting for Nike to take some kind of action. I did not think it would take that action," he said on "Squawk on the Street."

    Cramer spoke after the shares dipped following an announcement of a new business structure, which involved the layoffs. "Nike's leadership and organizational changes will streamline and speed up strategic execution," the company said.

    Nike also has also created what it calls a new "Consumer Direct Offense," or what's planned to be a faster pipeline to serve shoppers with customization options.

    Cramer said the athletic apparel company does not like its stock price stalled and called Nike CEO Mark Parker "tough."

    "Mark Parker is the wolf in sheep's clothing," Cramer said. "This is a very interesting announcement. He is not going to stand for that stock price being where it is."

    "Nike has been a phenomenal stock," he added. "It has not been a phenomenal stock, lately."

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address

    — CNBC's Lauren Thomas contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NKE
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...