Trump to unveil new Cuba travel restrictions in aim to slam regime's human rights record

President Donald Trump will unveil a new Cuba policy on Friday that will both seek to empower the Cuban people and severely limit travel to the communist nation, according to senior White House officials.

Officials offered few insights about policy specifics, saying: "This is really the president's policy to announce."

While Americans will still be able to go to Cuba through one of the authorized types of travel, one common method of visiting the island will be prohibited.

Tourism is technically banned under the embargo, but under the Obama administration, relaxed regulations allowed Americans to visit Cuba under people-to-people travel. The new policy will restrict this kind of travel for individuals. Americans pursuing this type of travel would have to go in groups, the official said.