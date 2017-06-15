Jeff Bezos is asking the public for ideas on philanthropic giving

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos needs new ideas.

Bezos posted an open call for new philanthropic projects to Twitter on Thursday afternoon. He said that views some of his initiatives, such as Blue Origin, as being very beneficial in the long term, but wants something more immediate.

"I'm thinking about a philanthropy strategy that is the opposite of how I mostly spend my time - working on the long term," Bezos said. "I like long-term - it's a huge lever: Blue Origin, Amazon, Washington Post - all of these are contributing to society and civilization in their own ways. But I'm thinking I want much of my philanthropic activity to be helping people in the here and now - short term - at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact. If you have ideas, just reply to this tweet with the idea (and if you think this approach is wrong, would love to hear that too."

Bezos said he's "moved and inspired" by Mary's Place in Seattle, of which Amazon is already a sponsor. Mary's Place helps "homeless women, children, and families in emergency situations," according to its website, and helps to provide day and night shelters to people in need.

Bezos seems to be interested in creating something similar, instead of donating money. According to Inside Philanthropy, Bezos has already donated millions of dollars to the arts, medical research and education.