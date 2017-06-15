Trump wants 4.5 million new apprenticeships in five years — with nearly the same budget

Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Marc Benioff, co-founder and chief executive officer of Salesforce.com Inc., center, arrives to a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump
President Trump appeared to commit in March to Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff's challenge at a White House CEO roundtable to "take a moonshot goal to create 5 million apprenticeships in the next five years."
"Let's do that — let's go for that 5 million," Trump responded.
To achieve that goal, his administration would need to increase the current number of active apprenticeships in the U.S. almost 10-fold — from 505,371 in the last quarter of 2016, according to the Department of Labor — in just five years.
The Trump administration's position is in some ways a continuation of the Obama administration's effort to revive apprenticeships across industries. The number of apprenticeships grew substantially under Obama, from roughly 350,000 in 2010 to more than half a million today.
"The Obama administration said, 'Hey, it's a great model with great outcomes, let's expand it,'" said Eric Seleznow, who was the deputy assistant secretary to the Department of Labor during Obama's presidency. "And that's exactly what they did."
While most experts agree that more apprenticeships would be a good thing for the economy, the Trump administration's budget proposals in recent months — including a 40 percent cut to job training programs and a 21 percent cut to the Department of Labor — leave cause for concern among apprenticeship advocates.
"It's an aspirational goal," Seleznow said, referring to the 5 million-apprenticeship target. "I don't think it's feasible."