Trump wants 4.5 million new apprenticeships in five years — with nearly the same budget

Donald Trump wants to blow out the number of apprentices working for U.S. companies — but it doesn't look like he'll spend the money to do it.

Apprenticeships blend on-the-job work with paid classroom instruction, and they usually last between two and six years. The federal government has regulated and certified apprenticeships since 1937, but the jobs were not actively promoted by modern presidencies until the Obama administration.

Now, President Trump wants the number of apprenticeships to skyrocket to 5 million under his administration, which would be almost 10 times the total that exist now. But the money he has appropriated to apprenticeships is roughly the same as it was under Obama. The budget for fiscal year 2016 appropriated $90 million for apprenticeships; that number is set to increase only to $95 million as part of Congress' omnibus budget for 2017.