The grille and most of the front fascia is a slightly smaller replica of the XC90, but the designers went a completely different direction with the rear.

It garnered bystander praise everywhere I took it. "Wow, I can't believe that's a Volvo," one guy told me as I filled up at a local gas station. He's right, this ain't your granddad's box-on-wheels 750.

It's the inside where the designers truly earn their pay.