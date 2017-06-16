If Amazon wants to sell prescription drugs, Whole Foods could provide the real estate

Amazon is positioning itself to be the dominant retailer of the future with its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods. The deal isn't just about groceries.

CNBC reported last month that Amazon is hiring a team to break into the $400 billion pharmacy market. Buying up Whole Foods and its more than 450 retail locations could help Amazon in the hyper-competitive prescription drug industry.

"The acquisition of Whole Foods makes entry into pharmacy much easier for Amazon," said Stephen Buck, who co-founded GoodRx, a company that offers discount coupons on prescription drugs, and is now an entrepreneur in residence at venture firm Canaan Partners. "Amazon could use this retail footprint for consumers to pick up prescriptions."

Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a report on Friday that Whole Foods "creates an entry point to drug delivery" and provides the necessary real estate. Pharmacy stocks CVS and Walgreens each fell at least 4 percent on Friday.

Amazon is looking to hire a general manager for its pharmacy business and is mulling the right approach to cracking the complex and regulated market. It recently started selling prescription drugs on its Japanese site, a possible indicator of its broader ambitions.

There are challenges specific to selling pharmaceuticals in physical stores.

Amazon would have to deal with complicated third-party payer networks like health insurers, said Adam Fein, president of Pembroke Consulting. And there are already 65,000 pharmacy locations in the U.S., which are all competing to lower their prices.