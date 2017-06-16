Cramer's lightning round: Here's why you should buy shares of Chipotle

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Chipotle: "Look, I want you to buy Chipotle. It's almost 18 months after we had that last incident [on] December 7, 2015 with the norovirus at Boston College, and therefore I think we're really around the corner. The stock did run up to $480. It's come back down, and I think it's time [to buy]."

Sierra Wireless: "Well, Sierra Wireless has kind of almost doubled. We're late, too late in this game. You've got to go find something else. That one's had too big a move."

Synergy Pharmaceuticals: "Well, gastrointestinal disorders. It's a speculative stock. I'm not going to be against it. It's $4. There's some opportunity there."

Blackstone Group: "I have liked Blackstone very much. I think it's absolutely terrific. If that IPO market were to open up, it would be even better. I want you to stick with it."

Comcast Corporation: "I work for Comcast, they're the parent company of this network. They have unbelievable cash flow. They've got absolutely terrific growth in that cash flow, so I am a buyer. My charitable trust owns it."

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

