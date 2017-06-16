While billionaire tech entrepreneur and star of ABC's hit show "Shark Tank" Mark Cuban is constantly checking his emails, 16 hours a day, he's much stricter when it comes to his kids' use of technology.

That's because, he says, he knows too much.

"The more you know about technology, the more experiences you've had, and the more exposures you've had to the pluses and minuses," said Cuban, in a recent conversation with Arianna Huffington on The Thrive Global Podcast. "Obviously, once you see the downside, you try to protect your children from it."

Cuban makes his 13-year-old daughter, Alexis, turn in her phone at 10 p.m. during the week and 11 p.m. on weekends. If the teen has a friend over, then Cuban won't make his daughter give up her phone, but he has installed an in-home workaround.

"I have installed Cisco routers ... I have management software. So, it says what apps they're using so I can shut off their phone activity," says Cuban. "I'm sneaky as can be. And she hates it. That's the downside of having a geeky dad, you know. I can figure all this stuff out."