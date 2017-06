Each is a star student with a GPA at or above 3.5, and the group possesses a wide range of passions, from music therapy to graphic design. They embody the "bold, creative, conscious and confident" characteristics that the scholarship was established to reward.

To apply for the scholarship, each student submitted an essay about how "Lemonade" inspired their academic and professional pursuits. Winners were then selected by a committee from each of the four participating schools, Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College.

Check out the four winners: