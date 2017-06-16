Trump slams Obama-era Cuba policy, says it enriches Castro regime

President Donald Trump criticized his predecessor's Cuba policy, saying it allowed the Castro regime to benefit from increased tourism.

The White House's new policy directs the Treasury Department to end a common method of visiting the communist nation by ending individual people-to-people travel, according to a document released ahead of Trump's remarks.

Tourism is technically banned under the embargo, but under the Obama administration, relaxed regulations allowed Americans to visit Cuba under people-to-people travel. Trump's policy restricts this form of travel to Cuba for individuals. Americans pursuing this type of travel would have to go in groups.

Although Trump said he was "cancelling" Obama's policies, a document published by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control emphasizes that the changes announced Friday will not take effect until new regulations are issued.

"The profits from investment and tourism flow directly to the military. The regime takes the money and owns the industry. The outcome of the last administration's executive action has only been more repression and a move to crush the peaceful, democratic movement," Trump said in Miami on Friday.

In a passionate speech ahead of Trump's, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., criticized Barack Obama's approach to U.S.-Cuba relations.

"A year and a half ago a president, an American president landed in Havana to outstretch his hand to a regime. Today, a new president lands in Miami to reach out his hand to the people of Cuba," Rubio said.

Last year, Obama became the first U.S. president to visit the island in 88 years.